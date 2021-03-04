Aperio Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $25,915,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $182,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

