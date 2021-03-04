Aperio Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,545,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 177.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

