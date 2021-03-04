Aperio Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.