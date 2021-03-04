Aperio Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.26% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

