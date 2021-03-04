Aperio Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

