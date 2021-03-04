Aperio Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

