Aperio Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

