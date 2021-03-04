Aperio Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $219,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

