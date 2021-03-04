Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Baozun worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,546,898 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $13,526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,646,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 140,279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $2,999,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

