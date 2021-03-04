Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $711,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $598.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

