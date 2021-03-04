Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

