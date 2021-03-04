Aperio Group LLC Purchases 8,150 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after buying an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 456,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

