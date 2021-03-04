Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 607,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,811 shares of company stock worth $34,352,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.