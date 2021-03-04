Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 314,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

