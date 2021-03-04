Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,772,127 shares of company stock worth $134,430,895. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

