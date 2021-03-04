Aperio Group LLC Sells 9,434 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of United Natural Foods worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 128,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $28.40 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

