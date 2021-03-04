Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

