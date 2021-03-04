Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 22,068,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 29,172,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

