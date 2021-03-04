API3 (API3) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.36 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00010052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $65.36 million and $18.52 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00467831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00077792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00084292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00469736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051490 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.