AppCoins Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $388,240.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $388,240.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,432,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,432,370 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

