AppFolio Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AppFolio in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock worth $11,859,122 in the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,957,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,493,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

