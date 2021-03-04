Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Markel Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Markel Corp trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $159,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

