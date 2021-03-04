Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Apple by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 79,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 260,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,121,000 after buying an additional 194,141 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 126,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 94,386 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 204,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.