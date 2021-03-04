Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,541 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $74,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

AMAT stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 274,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,562. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

