Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,335,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 251,760 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.67% of Applied Materials worth $1,323,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,562. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

