Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 6.2%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.13 and last traded at $108.24. 12,276,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 8,479,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.