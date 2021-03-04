Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Down 8.8%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s share price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.20. 652,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 679,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

