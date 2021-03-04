Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $142.46 and last traded at $146.40. Approximately 2,290,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,021,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.55.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

