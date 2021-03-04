Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Globe Life by 39.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,805 shares of company stock worth $4,955,944. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

