Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,984 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kforce worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 5,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,738. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

