Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,817 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.15. 978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

