Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,088 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 37,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,062. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

