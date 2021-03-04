Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2,355.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 960.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5,961.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKH traded down $15.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.22. 55,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,927. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $420.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.