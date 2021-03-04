Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

WYNN opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

