Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kadant worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

KAI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.95. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.