Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of HIFS stock traded up $6.15 on Thursday, hitting $262.15. 7,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.11. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $266.54.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.