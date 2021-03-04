Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 46.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

