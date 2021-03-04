Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $167.45 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

