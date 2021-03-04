Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after acquiring an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 331,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after acquiring an additional 272,585 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,451. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

