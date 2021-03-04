Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,164,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 65,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

