Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

