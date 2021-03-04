Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,482. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.