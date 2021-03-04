Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

