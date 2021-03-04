Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 214.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.00. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,676. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $382.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.