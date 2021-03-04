APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.91 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded flat against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003407 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00466378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00070262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00082819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051234 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,537,737 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

