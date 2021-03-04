Aragon (ANT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60.31 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Aragon has a market cap of $209.31 million and approximately $60.31 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00010869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.00771891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.