Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Down 13.7%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) were down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.14. 4,428,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,118,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

