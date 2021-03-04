Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Trading Down 26.1% This Week

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $721,922.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,972,075 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

