ArdCoin Price Reaches $0.11 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $29.81 million and $86,217.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.24 or 0.00772379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044613 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.