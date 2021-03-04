Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. Argan accounts for about 0.9% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned approximately 0.48% of Argan worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Argan by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Argan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Argan by 91.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Argan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Argan by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 2,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,047. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $800.19 million, a PE ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

